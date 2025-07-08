Newcastle Airport is kicking off its 90th birthday celebrations with a host of exhibitions across the region.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The first exhibition officially opened at the airport today and showcases its remarkable history – from opening with just a handful of buildings, one hangar and a strip of grass in 1935 to becoming an award-winning major regional airport connecting the North East to the world.

Visitors can delve into key moments of the airport’s past, including its vital role during World War Two training pilots in the RAF Volunteer Reserve, and thousands of people giving US President Jimmy Carter a Geordie welcome during his visit in 1977.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A collection of artefacts will also be on display, including vintage cabin crew uniforms, pieces of the runway and a commemorative plaque featuring the handprints of Geordie favourites Ant and Dec, unveiled during the terminal extension in 2004.

Keith Merrin, director of North East Museums, and Alice Andreasen, chief corporate affairs officer at Newcastle Airport, officially unveil the new exhibition with a ribbon cutting ceremony.

The exhibition will be on display in the terminal throughout the year, with the airport celebrating its 90th birthday on July 26.

A second exhibition will open at the Discovery Museum in Newcastle city centre at the end of July. It will then tour the region, moving to the Sunderland Museum and Gardens and The Word in South Shields from September.

Alice Andreasen, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer at Newcastle Airport, said: “Celebrating 90 years is a proud milestone for everyone at Newcastle Airport.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The exhibition gives a fascinating insight into how far we’ve come - from our first eight-seater aircraft flying to and from London, to welcoming 5.2 million passengers last year and offering direct flights to over 80 destinations and more than 300 onward connections worldwide.

“This exhibition is just the beginning of our 90th anniversary celebrations and we are excited to mark this major milestone with our passengers, partners and local communities.”

Keith Merrin, Director of North East Museums said: “It’s exciting that North East Museums is playing a part in the celebration of this important regional milestone by helping create this exhibition. Newcastle Airport has made such a significant positive impact on the North East.”

As part of the celebrations, the airport has also launched a dedicated website featuring more stories and milestones from its 90-year history.