Flinders Wine Bar recently opened at 37 West Street. It is run by husband and wife Matt and Katrin Flinders.

Open seven days a week, it has a smart but causal and relaxed interior – and the bar comfortably seats 40 people.

Matt spent more than 20 years managing hotels across England and Scotland. Based in Berwick since 2012, he and Katrin decided the time was right to start a new business themselves.

Matt Flinders inside Flinders Wine Bar. Picture by Canon Alan Hughes.

He said that West Street was picked out for the location because almost all of its business/shop units are now occupied and there are new apartments in the street.

Matt added: “We’ve set this up as a nice bar where people can meet and enjoy some wine and conversation before going out to dinner or elsewhere in the town, such as The Maltings.

“We have a selection that covers everyone’s tastes and there will be some wines that people haven’t tried before.

“Our wines are supplied by Wine Importers of Edinburgh. They supply a lot of businesses, but they won’t supply them to anyone else in this area.

Matt Flinders and the exterior of Flinders Wine Bar. Picture by Canon Alan Hughes.

“We’ve had fantastic support so far from local residents. People living in the Berwick area appreciate having a good mix of independent businesses in the town.

“We’ve signed a 10-year lease for the bar, so we’re planning on being here for at least that long.