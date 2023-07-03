News you can trust since 1854
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
‘Fuel finder’ scheme to be launched to help drivers find cheap petrol
Emmerdale star dies following private dementia battle
Little Miss Sunshine actor Alan Arkin dies aged 89
Double murder investigation launched after two people stabbed to death
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs

New wine bar in Berwick proving popular

Dozens of people have already raised a glass at a new establishment in Berwick.
By Andrew Coulson
Published 3rd Jul 2023, 15:11 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd Jul 2023, 15:11 BST

Flinders Wine Bar recently opened at 37 West Street. It is run by husband and wife Matt and Katrin Flinders.

Open seven days a week, it has a smart but causal and relaxed interior – and the bar comfortably seats 40 people.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Matt spent more than 20 years managing hotels across England and Scotland. Based in Berwick since 2012, he and Katrin decided the time was right to start a new business themselves.

Matt Flinders inside Flinders Wine Bar. Picture by Canon Alan Hughes.Matt Flinders inside Flinders Wine Bar. Picture by Canon Alan Hughes.
Matt Flinders inside Flinders Wine Bar. Picture by Canon Alan Hughes.
Most Popular

He said that West Street was picked out for the location because almost all of its business/shop units are now occupied and there are new apartments in the street.

Matt added: “We’ve set this up as a nice bar where people can meet and enjoy some wine and conversation before going out to dinner or elsewhere in the town, such as The Maltings.

“We have a selection that covers everyone’s tastes and there will be some wines that people haven’t tried before.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Our wines are supplied by Wine Importers of Edinburgh. They supply a lot of businesses, but they won’t supply them to anyone else in this area.

Matt Flinders and the exterior of Flinders Wine Bar. Picture by Canon Alan Hughes.Matt Flinders and the exterior of Flinders Wine Bar. Picture by Canon Alan Hughes.
Matt Flinders and the exterior of Flinders Wine Bar. Picture by Canon Alan Hughes.

“We’ve had fantastic support so far from local residents. People living in the Berwick area appreciate having a good mix of independent businesses in the town.

“We’ve signed a 10-year lease for the bar, so we’re planning on being here for at least that long.

“Wine tasting evenings could potentially be added at a later date and we’re planning to extend the wine list as the business grows.”

Related topics:West StreetBerwickEnglandScotland