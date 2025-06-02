A wellness and lifestyle brand owner has launched co-working events in Northumberland.

With work from home becoming the norm and freelancers on the rise, some may find themselves missing that office-based interaction.

Laura Dixon decided to launch the ‘Creative Co-work Club Day’ after finding a lack of shared workspaces in the area for those who work remotely.

In partnership with local businesses, Laura aims to host monthly events for a day of coffee, lunch and co-working – finishing the day with a creative or wellness activity.

The first co-working day took place at The Tempus on the Charlton Hall Estate.

Laura explained: “I moved here from Belgium where there was quite a good co-working community. All different types of people worked within one space, but something like that doesn't really exist around here.

"It’s really beneficial when you work at home every single day to break that monotony. It can be hard to find motivation but when you are taken out of that everyday environment it gives you a chance to focus a bit more.

“At the same time you get that buzz of having people around you, and that coffee machine chat that you miss when you work remotely.”

The day included co-working, lunch and refreshments and a meditation and stretch session.

Laura hosts regular Pilates and yoga sessions along the Northumberland coast under her brand, ThreebyOne, and feels passionate about incorporating wellness into the work day.

She added: “I was thinking ‘what can I set up that allows this sort of co-working but also makes it a bit different and can combine my wellness business?’ So the first one I did at the tempus we rounded off the day by giving a stretch and meditation session.

“It could be anything from yoga or a creative masterclass, just something at the end of the day to wind down and get out of that work head space.”

The upcoming event at Carnaby’s will end with a coffee cupping masterclass with the venues barista. Also included, is a morning coffee or tea, a choice of lunch, and an afternoon coffee or tea and cake.

Tickets can be purchased here.