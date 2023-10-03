Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Alnwick Garden will play host to the official launch event on Thursday, October 12 during which businesses can hear first hand exactly how the new programme can support them.

The new programme offers a range of support including business diagnostic and brokerage services, start up support for those looking to pursue a business idea as well as an extensive package of 1:2:1 support and workshops to help your business to grow and be more resilient.

The NSBS programme also boasts a new service specifically for farm enterprises.

The Alnwick Garden.

The programme is underpinned by a £2m rural capital Grant Investment Fund.

The Northumberland Small Business Service (NSBS) is delivered by Advance Northumberland on behalf of Northumberland County Council and runs until March 2026.

The project is part funded by the North of Tyne Combined Authority Investment Fund and by the UK Government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund and the Rural England Prosperity Fund with the North of Tyne Combined Authority as the lead authority.

The full day event will delve into details about the catalogue of offerings for micro-small businesses, including technical advice and support, themed workshops, support for start-ups for entrepreneurs aged 16+, as well as a bespoke offering for rural farmers who previously have been under-represented in terms of business support available to them.

Industry experts will deliver workshops and there will be networking opportunities.

Cllr Glen Sanderson, leader of Northumberland County Council, said: "The launch of the new NSBS programme will help small businesses and entrepreneurs to realise their growth and resilience plans, increase investment and create new jobs, particularly in Northumberland’s rural economy.

"I’m delighted that businesses and residents will be able to find out first hand about the services on offer through the programme and how they will be able to access the support at this launch."

Lucy Evermore, NSBS programme manager said: “The team are excited to launch the service after months of behind-the-scenes work. It is an exciting project, and the team will work hard over the next three years to create and safeguard jobs as well as supporting businesses to respond to opportunities and challenges within the rural community.”