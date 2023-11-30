A new initiative is putting the spotlight on Alnwick’s businesses this winter.

‘Step into Alnwick’ will be promoting businesses in the town this winter.

Visit Northumberland is calling out to those running shops, restaurants and other enterprises in the town so they are aware of the North of Tyne Combined Authority-funded ‘Step into Alnwick’ programme.

Those involved have been working to create a clear, safe and engaging trail between town centre traders and The Alnwick Garden through the development of a town centre app, which launched today (Thursday).

The objective of the programme is to optimise Alnwick’s winter appeal and provide an engaging reason to visit the town over the winter period, aiming to drive footfall into the town centre to benefit the community, businesses and attract new visitors.

The app will feature the town’s traders in a categorised, map-based directory listing and will be promoted through Visit Northumberland’s marketing channels. It is hoped that, once fully functioning, the app will continue to offer promotional opportunities, bookable experiences and directory listings into 2024.

Andrew Fox, chair of Visit Northumberland, said, “We are thrilled to be leading on this project and providing businesses with a free opportunity to promote their business to Alnwick’s visitors over the winter period and beyond.”

The programme is free to all businesses taking part. If a business has a bookable experience that can be sold through the www.visitnorthumberland.com channel and wishes to feature it on the app, it will be subject to eight per cent commission.

They will also have the additional opportunity to incentivise visits through exclusive deals or promotions via the app.