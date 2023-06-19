The founder of 793 Spirit & Soul is making his mark with his small team as interest is growing in what it has to offer.

Two new gins are going to be launched soon and a new rum is set to be on its way later this year.

It is 793 because that was the first recorded date when Vikings landed on Lindisfarne.

Andy Cowan explains the 793 Spirit & Soul concept to Susan Hughes. Picture by Canon Alan Hughes.

A description of the existing products is on its website: ‘Our first ever spirit pays homage to the rich Viking history on our island. Triple distilled with wildflower honey, the main ingredient of mead, and from Old Norse word ‘Mjød’, our vodka ‘Mjødka’ was born.

‘Shortly followed was our signature and OG dry gin, ‘Creed & Tide’, named as a love letter to Holy island’s strong traditions and way of life.’

Andy explained that he started to fully focus on the business and brand a few years after starting out in 2017 with Holy Island Gin more as a hobby.

He added: “We have a good relationship with people on the island and we’ve had a great response from the tourists that have visited us at the shop and ‘speakeasy’ bar on Fenkle Street.

“There is scope to add more items, develop further the events we do and improve the distillery located in the beer garden of The Ship Inn, so if all goes well we will expand the team.”