News you can trust since 1854
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Four people including children found dead in London flat
Arctic Monkeys cancel gig days before headlining Glastonbury
To The Manor Born star Angela Thorne dies aged 84
Titanic tourist sub goes missing sparking search
Royal Family release sweet new image of family for Father’s Day
Thunderstorms set to sweep UK as Met Office warns of ‘flash flooding’

New spirits to be launched as distillery on Holy Island is making its mark

Andy Cowan is hoping that some new items will help his Holy Island business – which includes a distillery, shop and bar – go from strength to strength.
By Andrew Coulson
Published 19th Jun 2023, 17:02 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Jun 2023, 17:02 BST

The founder of 793 Spirit & Soul is making his mark with his small team as interest is growing in what it has to offer.

Two new gins are going to be launched soon and a new rum is set to be on its way later this year.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It is 793 because that was the first recorded date when Vikings landed on Lindisfarne.

Andy Cowan explains the 793 Spirit & Soul concept to Susan Hughes. Picture by Canon Alan Hughes.Andy Cowan explains the 793 Spirit & Soul concept to Susan Hughes. Picture by Canon Alan Hughes.
Andy Cowan explains the 793 Spirit & Soul concept to Susan Hughes. Picture by Canon Alan Hughes.
Most Popular

A description of the existing products is on its website: ‘Our first ever spirit pays homage to the rich Viking history on our island. Triple distilled with wildflower honey, the main ingredient of mead, and from Old Norse word ‘Mjød’, our vodka ‘Mjødka’ was born.

‘Shortly followed was our signature and OG dry gin, ‘Creed & Tide’, named as a love letter to Holy island’s strong traditions and way of life.’

Andy explained that he started to fully focus on the business and brand a few years after starting out in 2017 with Holy Island Gin more as a hobby.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He added: “We have a good relationship with people on the island and we’ve had a great response from the tourists that have visited us at the shop and ‘speakeasy’ bar on Fenkle Street.

“There is scope to add more items, develop further the events we do and improve the distillery located in the beer garden of The Ship Inn, so if all goes well we will expand the team.”

For more information about the business, go to www.793spirits.co.uk or its social media pages.

Related topics:Holy IslandVikings