New solar panel system installed at Blyth business

Solar energy installer, SCJ Renewables has continued its partnership with Solar Capture Technologies (SCT) – installing a new solar panel system onto its manufacturing facility in Blyth.

Solar Capture, one of the region’s growing renewable energy innovators, creates and develops its own composite solar tiles from its base in Blyth – advancing the design of the traditional solar panel and making it installation easier and more accessible to be installed on various surfaces.

The state-of-the-art 28.8kWp system, installed by SCJ, is made up of 144 of SCT’s solar tiles – generating 22,000kWhs of energy and saving 10,000kg of Co2 annually per year.

This project marks another significant collaboration between the two organisations.

Solar Capture Technologies in Blyth.

In February of this year, SCJ and SCT completed the installation of a bespoke 530 x 106kWp system for the new Technology Development Centre at the Offshore Renewable Energy (ORE) Catapult in Blyth.

Sean McIntyre, managing director of SCJ Renewables said: “We are delighted to once again work with the Solar Capture Technologies team and be able to showcase the renewable energy talent on offer in our region.

“This project not only utilised regional installers, the solar technology was also designed and manufactured in our region – this is vital to ensure our industry can continue to grow with local expertise and supply chains at the forefront.”

Lewis Caseley, commercial director of Solar Capture Technologies said: “Seeing our solar tiles installed and performing so well on our own facility has been a proud moment for the entire team.

“Since installation, the system has been powering our manufacturing operations efficiently, demonstrating not only the visual appeal but also the practical performance of our technology.”