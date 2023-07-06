The project, which was 50 per cent funded by the European Regional Development Fund and 50 per cent funded by the airport, marks a major milestone in its aim to become net zero carbon by the year 2035.

Located on land it owns to the south eastern end of the runway, on a sunny day between mid-morning and late afternoon phase one of the scheme is able to supply all of its electricity requirements.

Further phases, which are currently being planned, will provide battery storage facilities to allow the solar farm to continue to provide renewable energy to the airport during cloudy days and throughout the night.

Officials and politicians at the official opening of Newcastle International Airport’s Solar Farm.

Nick Jones, chief executive of Newcastle International Airport, said: “I am delighted to see the official opening of the site and to welcome Lord Callanan to mark this major milestone in the airport’s roadmap to becoming net zero carbon by the year 2035.

“We are committed to being a responsible organisation and alongside the significant investment in the new Solar Farm, the airport is investing in many other initiatives to help us reach our net zero target.

“One of these initiatives is the replacement of all vehicles on site with electric versions, which we can now charge with our own renewable energy source.”

The scheme includes several areas of tree planting to screen the view of the solar farm from the surrounding roads and public rights of way. The airport has planted more than 8,300 trees on land around the solar farm as part of the North East Community Forest project.

Measures are also in place across the site to protect wildlife and to deliver ecological enhancements, known as Biodiversity Net Gain, with a wildflower meadow now planted beneath the panels.

Lord Callanan said: “It’s great to see Newcastle International Airport launch its Solar Farm, helping to cut emissions and save on bills, while showing others how solar could power their business too.