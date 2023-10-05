The Morpeth Retreat team.

Morpeth Retreat is raising awareness of its location at 36 Bridge Street (first floor). Sara had previously been based within a hairdressers in the town after running a salon in the south of England.

A lot of work was needed to be carried out in a short space of time to get it ready – including new walls, new carpets and plenty of painting and decorating.

As well as the various treatments, pamper parties will be taking place at the salon.

Sara said: “We’ve been delighted with the positive response to the new salon from clients and others in Morpeth.

“Although people generally don’t have as much spare money at the moment as they did in previous years, it hasn’t affected our business as people are still keen to look after themselves and look after their skin in particular.

“Having a larger space has also given me the opportunity to provide employment, including apprentices.

“Our mission is to care for each guest as an individual. We want clients to relax in the hands of our talented team as they tailor a look or treatment to suit them, as we believe everyone is unique.

“We are proud to be the only Guinot salon in Morpeth, providing 12 unique clinically proven facials.

“We also provide a range of other beauty treatments – including lycon waxing, powder brows, eyelash treatments, massage and nail treatments.”