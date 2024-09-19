New sales manager appointed by Cramlington manufacturing firm Miller UK
Cramlington-based Miller UK has appointed Jonathon Cox to join its team as sales manager for UK and Europe.
Possessing over 25 years’ experience in both sales and customer service roles across the construction and automotive sectors, most recently as an aftermarket manager to SANY UK, Jonathon brings a wealth of transferable skills and sector knowledge to support Miller’s ambitious growth plans.
He said: “I am delighted to be joining Miller, one of the world’s leading coupler and bucket suppliers. Having worked in the construction industry for many years, Miller has a strong reputation for its innovative designs and superior manufacturing capabilities, and I am proud to be leading the sales team of a company of such high calibre.
“Known for delivering excellent customer service, I am looking forward to working closely with the team and Miller’s loyal customer base - as well as onboarding new customers - as we continue to drive the very highest standards that the company is recognised for.”
The sales team has recently been strengthened with the appointment of two new key account managers, Georgia Ewart and Grant Freeman.
Darren Allsopp, COO at Miller said: “Jonathon is a fantastic addition to a well-established team and will be spearheading Miller’s strategic and ambitious sales plans.
“With extensive industry experience, Jonathon has a clear understanding of our customers’ needs which will help us to continue to improve our service, as we constantly strive to be the very best in the market, whilst delivering the highest quality and safest attachments.”
