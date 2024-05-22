New report highlights strength of pharmaceutical sector in Northumberland
and live on Freeview channel 276
Of particular note is, the contribution of Northumberland based business such as Organon, Pharmaron UK, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Piramal and Quotient Sciences amongst others, coming together in positioning the region as a leading investment destination for the pharma sector.
The report by North East Pharma Ltd, highlights the significant growth since 2017, pointing to a bright future for the sector, which now employs more than 5,600 people within the region.
This number has grown by 51% over the last six years, with employers in the cluster expecting to recruit a significant number of additional jobs to its current manufacturing and research workforce.
Steven Harrison, chief executive at Advance Northumberland said: “We welcome this report highlighting the economic importance of pharmaceutical manufacturing to the North East of England and Northumberland in particular.
“The report displays and positions our region as a leading investment destination for the pharma manufacturing sector, which has invested over £850m in capital assets since 2017.
"I believe that Northumberland can continue to support the sector growth through several key sites such as Ashwood Business Park and West Hartford Business Park which provide the investment platform and allow the continued growth of this key sector here in Northumberland.”
Michael Whitaker, director at North East Pharma Ltd said: “The importance of the cluster to the region and wider UK Plc in terms of economic impact and enhancing our standing as an innovation superpower is exceptional.
"The cluster companies included in this report contribute at a minimum £1.52 billion to the UK’s Gross Value Added (GVA), whilst the GVA per worker is over £200,000, well above the average of £48,000 for the region.
“Overall, the pharmaceutical sector GVA for the North East is 17.9% of the total manufacturing GVA for the region and 2.7% of the region’s total GVA; this is a higher proportion than for any other UK region.
Cllr Richard Wearmouth, cabinet member for Supporting Business and Opportunities at Northumberland County Council, said: "These are excellent figures. We're seeing multi-billion-pound investment coming into Northumberland and news that the pharma cluster is seeking to bring significant numbers of new jobs in addition to the existing workforce is very welcome."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.