New recruit aims to help The Alnwick Garden extend its international reach

The Alnwick Garden is growing its in-house team of specialists by appointing Lauren St Hilaire to the newly created role of senior partnerships manager.

The position was created to help drive the charity’s wide-ranging suite of community programmes, strengthen business and community engagement, and promote The Alnwick Garden and its Lilidorei play village to a wider international audience.

Lauren brings with her a degree in creative advertising, and eight years of experience as creative director at a top North East branding, digital and marketing agency.

She said: “I already knew Ian McAllister, The Alnwick Garden’s strategic head of marketing and communications, as he had been a client of mine. I jumped at the chance to work for a charity with its roots firmly in the region, and one that has amazingly caring and compassionate values at its heart.”

Lauren St Hilaire.

Part of the new role will involve international marketing, promoting the charity and its diverse programmes and bringing in more visitors by exploring more direct-to-consumer channels and strategic partnerships to drive footfall.

She will also look at strengthening corporate involvement by launching a new business club and incorporating team-building and corporate events that will help employers hit sustainability and staff welfare development targets.

She added: “Many people don’t realise the Alnwick Garden is a charity, so part of my mission is to show corporate and individual sponsors where their money goes, and how our partnership programmes build relationships that benefit the wider community.

“A lot of our work is about education, and one of my aims on a more local level is to help more people understand exactly what we do, and its benefits. For instance, our popular Roots and Shoots programme works with schools and the NHS to combat the obesity crisis by helping children learn how to grow their own vegetables so they can eat more healthily and build friendships with their classmates.”

The Alnwick Garden Trust currently employs over 150 staff across its sites.