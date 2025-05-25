New £30m recycling plant to open this year

What the finished scheme will look like

The UK’s biggest user of recycled fibre in household tissue is switching production from its 50-year-old plant in Prudhoe to a new £30m recycling facility built alongside.

In the next couple of weeks, production of recycled paper at the Unifibres operation will stop temporarily, bringing five decades of wastepaper recycling in the town to an end.

But towards the end of the year, it will be business as usual once again – when owner Essity opens a new state-of-the-art recycling facility, following the multi-million pound investment.

Originally a stand-alone business, Unifibres was acquired in 1996 by Swedish tissue giant SCA, which rebranded as Essity in 2017. It supplies recycled pulp to the adjoining tissue mill that manufactures well-known products such as Cushelle, Velvet and Tork as well as other Essity mills around the UK.

A familiar site on the Prudhoe skyline, Unifibres will be demolished as production moves to the new building once key pieces of equipment have been transferred across.

This means no recycled fibre will be produced by Essity on the site over the Summer, but replacement raw materials have been stockpiled to ensure loo roll and kitchen towel production can continue as usual.

“The final stage in a three-year project, it represents a significant step forward for Prudhoe Mill and Essity as a whole. The advancements in efficiency and sustainability will not only benefit our operations but also enhance the value we provide to our customers,” said mill manager Martin Hallissey.

“On track for opening later this year, we are paving the way for a more sustainable and efficient future for recycled fibre production, delivering greater value to our customers and reinforcing our position as industry leaders.”

Other key benefits include reduced energy usage, the ability to recycle lower-grade wastepaper and better segregation of contaminants such as metal and plastic. Being further from the main road, towards the centre of the site, reduces its visual impact and it provides a better working environment for employees.

Project Manager Charles Meng added: "We are excited about the positive impact this facility will have on our operations and our commitment to sustainability. Reaching this stage is testament to the dedication and hard work of our entire team and everyone who has touched this project. Unifibres has served us well for almost half a century but the building had simply reached the end of its useful life.”