New £2m capital grant programme to help rural businesses in Northumberland

The Northumberland Small Business Service (NSBS) has unveiled a brand new £2m capital grant programme designed to drive growth, resilience, and prosperity.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

With the support of UMi, the NSBS Grant Investment Fund aims to provide a vital boost to micro and small rural businesses, offering capital grants ranging from £10,000 up to a maximum of £300,000.

The NSBS, is delivered by Advance Northumberland delivering on behalf of Northumberland County Council. The project is part funded by the North of Tyne Combined Authority Investment Fund and by the UK Government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund and the Rural England Prosperity Fund with the North of Tyne Combined Authority as the lead authority.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Open until March 31, 2026, businesses looking to expand their productivity, capacity, or diversify into new markets and products can leverage this financial support to reach their full potential.

Lesley Vaughn, project manager at UMi.

In addition to the grants, the programme offers an extensive package of support services to encourage business growth and resilience.

This includes business diagnostic and brokerage services, start up support for those with entrepreneurial aspirations, and a range of 1:1 support and workshops aimed at helping businesses grow and thrive.

UMi has secured a contract to provide due diligence and conduct appraisals for businesses that have been approved to receive a grant.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lesley Vaughn, project manager at UMi said: “The team at UMi are excited to support Advance Northumberland to provide such an important scheme.

"This grant promises to play a pivotal role in ensuring that rural businesses across Northumberland can respond effectively to the challenges and opportunities in their markets. It’s a remarkable step forward for the region’s prosperity, and an opportunity for both businesses and communities to flourish.”

Lucy Evermore, NSBS programme manager, said: “It is an exciting project, and the team will work hard over the next three years to create and safeguard jobs as well as supporting businesses to respond to opportunities and challenges within the rural community.

"I have worked with many micro-small sized businesses over the years, and I am excited to be able to bring even more support to businesses in the rural community.”