News you can trust since 1854
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
British man drowns in tragic incident after disappearing in Cyprus
Prince Harry legal battle with media set set for High Court trial
British rapper who became ISIS killer found dead in prison cell
Sinead O’Connor dead at the age of 56
Gran Canaria hit with wildfires - flights now at risk
NatWest boss quits over Nigel Farage’s bank account row

New product for Northumberland-based drinks business

A business based near Morpeth is expanding its range of canned-at-source spring waters.
By Andrew Coulson
Published 27th Jul 2023, 11:25 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Jul 2023, 11:26 BST

Free of artificial flavours and preservatives, Marlish Waters says that its Marlish Pink Grapefruit offering provides a well-balanced level of sweetness, met with the distinctive tartness you would expect to find when biting into a perfectly ripe and juicy pink grapefruit segment.

It joins the brand’s line-up of existing flavoured spring waters – Sicilian Lemon, Raspberry, Brazilian Orange and Elderflower – along with its range of still and sparkling spring water and tonics and mixers.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Joe Evans, director at and co-founder of Marlish Waters, said: “With the soft drinks category continuing to enjoy an increase in demand as more and more consumers choose to reduce their alcohol intake, it’s more important than ever that people are offered a choice beyond the usual sugar and calorie-laden regulars you see in the fridges.

Cousins Joe Evans and Elizabeth Walton, the co-founders of Marlish Waters.Cousins Joe Evans and Elizabeth Walton, the co-founders of Marlish Waters.
Cousins Joe Evans and Elizabeth Walton, the co-founders of Marlish Waters.
Most Popular

“By extending our range of flavoured spring waters to include the delicious new Pink Grapefruit, we’re hoping to do exactly that – bring a new and exciting flavour to the table that doesn’t compromise on taste, but also doesn’t compromise any health goals.”

In April, it announced that all its on-site production was switching to 100 per cent renewable energy. Approximately 15 per cent of it is being produced on the family-owned farm in Hartburn itself, via the on-site solar panels.

Marlish Sparkling Pink Grapefruit is available to purchase now via the online retailer ClicknDrink at a launch offer price of £15.99 for 24x330ml cans –www.clickndrink.co.uk/shop/soft-drinks/water/sparkling-water/marlish-sparkling-pink-grapefruit-spring-water-sugar-free-24-x-330ml-cans