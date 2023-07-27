Free of artificial flavours and preservatives, Marlish Waters says that its Marlish Pink Grapefruit offering provides a well-balanced level of sweetness, met with the distinctive tartness you would expect to find when biting into a perfectly ripe and juicy pink grapefruit segment.

It joins the brand’s line-up of existing flavoured spring waters – Sicilian Lemon, Raspberry, Brazilian Orange and Elderflower – along with its range of still and sparkling spring water and tonics and mixers.

Joe Evans, director at and co-founder of Marlish Waters, said: “With the soft drinks category continuing to enjoy an increase in demand as more and more consumers choose to reduce their alcohol intake, it’s more important than ever that people are offered a choice beyond the usual sugar and calorie-laden regulars you see in the fridges.

Cousins Joe Evans and Elizabeth Walton, the co-founders of Marlish Waters.

“By extending our range of flavoured spring waters to include the delicious new Pink Grapefruit, we’re hoping to do exactly that – bring a new and exciting flavour to the table that doesn’t compromise on taste, but also doesn’t compromise any health goals.”

In April, it announced that all its on-site production was switching to 100 per cent renewable energy. Approximately 15 per cent of it is being produced on the family-owned farm in Hartburn itself, via the on-site solar panels.