New Premier Inn for Alnwick still on track for autumn opening
Premier Inn has revealed it is still planning to open its new Alnwick hotel this autumn.
A provisional opening date of October 21 is currently listed on the hotel chain’s website.
It had originally been earmarked for opening at the end of August.
A Premier Inn spokesman revealed: “We are on track to open the doors this autumn.
“Recruitment for the hotel has begun and a number of appointments have been made already.”
It is understood further job offers have been made as temporary contracts come to an end elsewhere.
The 80-bedroom hotel at Willowburn Trading Estate has been under construction since August 2021.
The new hotel will also include an in-house bar/restaurant and parking for over 80 cars.
Cramlington based Compass Developments (NE) Ltd have been the principal contractors.
Plans put forward by developer Northumberlnd Estates, acting on behalf of Northern Commercial Properties Ltd, were granted planning permission in 2020.