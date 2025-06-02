A Rothbury hotel is set to reopen this summer under new ownership.

The 14-bedroom Coquetvale Hotel, which has had a difficult recent past, has has been bought for an undisclosed price.

The new owners intend to carry out some refurbishments and upgrades, with a view to reopening in time to welcome the remainder of the summer trade.

The restaurant, bar and café will be opening under new branding, and they also intend to maximise use of the decked terrace, taking advantage of the sweeping hill views.

The Coquetvale Hotel in Rothbury.

Otherwise, business will remain largely the same, with the owners continuing to promote tourist and leisure trade as well welcoming parties, functions and weddings.

Mark Worley, Christie & Co director, hotels, said: “I know the Coquetvale Hotel very well, having sold it to the departing sellers back in 2021 and indeed, I also sold it to the previous owners back in 2016 in an ‘off market’ deal.

“This latest sale illustrates that despite some operational and cost challenges in the hospitality sector at present, the selling market remains robust, and demand for leisure-led hotels such as this, in popular and tourist-driven locations, is still very healthy.

“We wish the new owners all the best in this venture, and we are sure that the people of Rothbury will support them.”

The hotel was originally built and owned by Lord William Armstrong, the famous northeast industrialist who pioneered hydraulic engineering in the 19th century and owned nearby Cragside House & Estate, which is now a popular National Trust site. The historically significant property was initially built to act as overspill accommodation for guests staying at Cragside.