The change of ownership marks a new chapter for the former World War II RAF base with the new operators intending to make the airfield a centre for general aviation.

North East Aviation Services Ltd runs North East Aviation Training, North East Aero Engineering and North East Airfield Management.

The airfield is also still home to Tiger Flights, the vintage aviation flight experience and training specialist.

Eshott Airfield. Picture: Stephen Taylor

Chaired by Lord Stevens of Kirkwhelpington, the board of the new company comprises Darren Davis, Dave Burns, and financial director, Tracy Virgo.

Over time professional flight training will be developed and integrated with North East Flying Academy, based at Newcastle Airport.

The day-to-day operations at Eshott Airfield will be managed by flight operations and engineering director Darren who has over 30 years’ experience as a professional pilot and commercial director Dave, an entrepreneur.

The board fully intend to take account of local residents and businesses.

Darren, flight operations and engineering director said: “We have a team of very experienced instructors on board so students can achieve their full potential.

"Our advanced training, PPL+ is a one of a kind so pilots can develop their abilities and confidence in a controlled and progressive environment.

"By further developing our training standards to a professional level and integrating with North East Flight Academy, we’re able to provide an all round, end to end flight training package.

“Our engineers take massive pride in their work and offer a top-class service.

“One of our first priorities is to make some changes onsite to benefit our members, improve safety and reassure our neighbours that we’re listening to their concerns.”

The site has a unique history which the new operators are keen to celebrate and enhance.

“Eshott Airfield has a rich history training Spitfire pilots during World War II and we’re honoured to now be a part of that”, said commercial director Dave.

“We’d love to create a museum honouring the legacy of those pilots.