The Lord Crewe has donated tables, chairs and stools from the restaurant and bar area to the village’s Armstrong House care home and The Salvation Army.

The hotel revamp includes £100,000 on a new kitchen, while there are plans for a new food and drinks menu with a focus on high-quality seafood and local produce plus private dining options and a fine-dining experience.

The work is being done by Kymel, current owners of Spanish City in Whitley Bay and former operators of The Crab & Lobster Restaurant and Crab Manor Hotel in Asenby, North Yorkshire.

The Lord Crewe Hotel in Bamburgh.

Kyle Mackings, chief executive, said: “I had my first ever holiday at Bamburgh and have loved the area ever since, so when The Lord Crewe became available, I was immediately interested.

“Its location is fantastic – it’s just a stone’s throw away from the beach and Bamburgh Castle.

“The Lord Crewe has stunning views of the castle and is in an ideal location for tourists who are looking to stay at Bamburgh and day-trippers alike.

“We are very excited about the plans that we have and look forward to seeing them come to fruition while expanding our fantastic team.

“We look forward to sharing our new rooms and menus with the public by spring 2022.”

The new plans will create several jobs and the venue is currently recruiting breakfast chefs, waiting staff and kitchen porters.

