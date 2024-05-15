New owners at the helm for long-standing family firm Anton Estates in Corbridge
Jonathan and Jessica announce their takeover of the family run business in the Tyne Valley, adding to their already thriving property businesses. With well established companies, Cosmo Grace Property and LT Property Services as well as their own buy to let portfolio, the acquisition of Anton Estates has offered them the opportunity to come back to their roots, working in a more rural environment.
“Living in the Tyne Valley, myself and Jessica were keen to expand our business into the area. When we were approached by Anton Estates it was exactly the opportunity we were looking for’ says Jonathan.
‘We both began our careers in rural property, myself as a land agent and Jessica in lettings. To be able to come full circle and now run our own agency within the Tyne Valley felt like the natural progression for us.”
The couple, who share a strong background in the property industry, have built their current businesses from the ground up. From sourcing properties and managing refurbishments to lettings and property management, this was the obvious next step in expanding their portfolio.
They will be working alongside the existing team, to provide continuity for their customers, and build on the already established reputation people have come to expect from the agency.
“I am excited to grow the lettings side of the business, which is something I am passionate about and feel can be put second after sales by so many agencies’ says Jessica, ARLA Regional Executive for the North East of England.
‘With a torrent of new regulations for both tenants AND landlords, the rental market can be a minefield for those involved.
‘My hope is to work with local landlords and those interested in building their own property portfolios to increase knowledge and understanding of the laws that surround this and create a thriving lettings market across the Tyne Valley. Something which is so desperately needed with the demand for housing rising.”