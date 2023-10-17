New owner wanted at the Bird in Bush pub in Northumberland National Park
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Bird in Bush Inn, in Elsdon, west of Rothbury, is a popular pitstop for many hikers and cyclists visiting Northumberland National Park.
The 18th century property recently underwent an extensive refurbishment and now features five cosy letting rooms, a stunning bar, and lounge area.
Owner Jackie Jones, who is now selling to retire, said: “We are delighted to be using Christie and Co to market our property. They have vast local and national experience in selling pubs, inns, restaurants and accommodation, and provided us with great support and advice once we made the decision to sell.”
Marslie McGregor, business agent at Christie & Co, added: “This is a rare turn-key opportunity to take over a well-performing hospitality business in a stunning tourist location.
"Benefiting from multiple income streams via food, beverage and accommodation sales, The Bird in Bush Inn has traded well under the current ownership following an extensive refurbishment.”