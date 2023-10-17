Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Bird in Bush Inn, in Elsdon, west of Rothbury, is a popular pitstop for many hikers and cyclists visiting Northumberland National Park.

The 18th century property recently underwent an extensive refurbishment and now features five cosy letting rooms, a stunning bar, and lounge area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Owner Jackie Jones, who is now selling to retire, said: “We are delighted to be using Christie and Co to market our property. They have vast local and national experience in selling pubs, inns, restaurants and accommodation, and provided us with great support and advice once we made the decision to sell.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Bird in Bush Inn at Elsdon.

Marslie McGregor, business agent at Christie & Co, added: “This is a rare turn-key opportunity to take over a well-performing hospitality business in a stunning tourist location.