A village pub in rural Northumberland has been put up for sale.
By Ian Smith
Published 17th Oct 2023, 11:56 BST
The Bird in Bush Inn, in Elsdon, west of Rothbury, is a popular pitstop for many hikers and cyclists visiting Northumberland National Park.

The 18th century property recently underwent an extensive refurbishment and now features five cosy letting rooms, a stunning bar, and lounge area.

Owner Jackie Jones, who is now selling to retire, said: “We are delighted to be using Christie and Co to market our property. They have vast local and national experience in selling pubs, inns, restaurants and accommodation, and provided us with great support and advice once we made the decision to sell.”

The Bird in Bush Inn at Elsdon.The Bird in Bush Inn at Elsdon.
Marslie McGregor, business agent at Christie & Co, added: “This is a rare turn-key opportunity to take over a well-performing hospitality business in a stunning tourist location.

"Benefiting from multiple income streams via food, beverage and accommodation sales, The Bird in Bush Inn has traded well under the current ownership following an extensive refurbishment.”

