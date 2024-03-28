New owner for Glendale Pharmacy in Wooler after sale agreed
Glendale Pharmacy has been owned by Andrew Booth since 1990.
He sold his other pharmacy in Belford through Christie & Co in 2022 and recently decided to sell Glendale to allow him to pursue a well-earned retirement.
Ut has been purchased by Jagraj Randeva who owns a small group of pharmacies in Ashington and Newcastle upon Tyne.
He was particularly interested in this pharmacy due to its unopposed, attractive location and good historical performance.
The confidential sales process was handled by specialist business property adviser, Christie & Co.
Karl Clezy, director – pharmacy at Christie & Co, commented: “Even since the start of the marketing process of Glendale Pharmacy, its trading performance has improved, increasing its script numbers and carrying out more additional/enhanced services.
"This has been particularly attractive for prospective buyers and bodes well for the future of the pharmacy."
He added: “It has been great to sell both of Andrew’s businesses for him to allow him to retire from the sector. I wish him all the best and am sure that Jagraj will take Glendale Pharmacy to further success.”
Glendale Pharmacy, on High Street, dispenses an average of 6,600 items per month.
It was sold for an undisclosed price.