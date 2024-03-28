Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Glendale Pharmacy has been owned by Andrew Booth since 1990.

He sold his other pharmacy in Belford through Christie & Co in 2022 and recently decided to sell Glendale to allow him to pursue a well-earned retirement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ut has been purchased by Jagraj Randeva who owns a small group of pharmacies in Ashington and Newcastle upon Tyne.

Glendale Pharmacy in Wooler.

He was particularly interested in this pharmacy due to its unopposed, attractive location and good historical performance.

The confidential sales process was handled by specialist business property adviser, Christie & Co.

Karl Clezy, director – pharmacy at Christie & Co, commented: “Even since the start of the marketing process of Glendale Pharmacy, its trading performance has improved, increasing its script numbers and carrying out more additional/enhanced services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This has been particularly attractive for prospective buyers and bodes well for the future of the pharmacy."

He added: “It has been great to sell both of Andrew’s businesses for him to allow him to retire from the sector. I wish him all the best and am sure that Jagraj will take Glendale Pharmacy to further success.”

Glendale Pharmacy, on High Street, dispenses an average of 6,600 items per month.