The neighbourhood store will stock all basic essentials.

One Stop has taken over a premises in West View and plans to open its doors to the public on Thursday, April 27.

Alongside well-known brands, the new store will stock One Stop’s Own Label range, which offers everything from fresh produce to household essentials.

Customers will also be able to take advantage of a £3.50 lunchtime meal deal featuring a range of fresh sandwiches, snacks and soft drinks or stock up on grocery essentials.

The upcoming new store at West View, Dudley, postcode NE23 7AB, will be open Monday to Sunday, from 7am until 10pm.