New One Stop convenience store opens in Ashington

A new One Stop convenience store has officially opened its doors in Ashington.
By Craig Buchan
Published 13th Jul 2023, 12:07 BST- 1 min read

The shop, at 14 Meadowfield, handed out branded shopping bags to the first 50 customers at an opening event last week, with the five customers who found ‘golden tickets’ in the shop winning a £20 voucher.

The shop will stock over 160 products, including One Stop’s ‘Selected by Tesco’ range. It also features a Costa coffee machine and will sell lottery tickets.

It opens from 7am to 10pm daily.

