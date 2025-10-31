Steve Foxley, ORE Catapult chief executive and North East Mayor Kim McGuinness.

A new £6.3m Technology Development Centre has been opened at Offshore Renewable Energy (ORE) Catapult in Blyth.

The state-of-the-art facility will provide testing, validation and demonstration for companies working on products and services to support offshore renewables.

ORE Catapult chief executive Steve Foxley said: “We’re excited to open this fantastic new testing facility in Blyth – providing scalable and expansive development space for the latest innovators ready to power the offshore renewable energy industry.

“The north east of England is already driving innovation and growth within the UK’s offshore wind sector, and this facility will serve as a vital tool for companies to develop the latest cutting-edge technologies and solutions, helping the region stay at the forefront of the UK’s journey towards achieving clean power by 2030.”

The Technology Development Centre houses: A 1MW drivetrain test rig to evaluate rotating machine components; a mini electrical grid system; a 100kW test rig; and a dedicated laboratory to improve the longevity, reliability and performance of critical components working under extreme conditions.

The facility will also support companies accelerating the advancement of testing for energy storage systems, such as hydrogen and battery storage.

The Centre forms part of the Energy Central Campus, a collaborative partnership between ORE Catapult, Port of Blyth and Northumberland County Council and aims to support the clean energy sector by providing education, training, and pathways to employment in the local community.

North East Mayor Kim McGuinness said: “We now have even more great green energy jobs right here in the North East as this brilliant new facility opens its doors. It’s yet more proof we’re a world leader in this industry.

“Just a few months ago I officially opened the Energy Central Learning Hub in Blyth nearby. This is how we’re investing, not just in technology and innovation, but also in the skills our communities need to get jobs in green energy for decades to come. This is a turning point for our region, and it is crucial we continue to support and invest in facilities like this.”

The 1500sqm former paper storage shed and surrounding land was secured and converted with investment from the North East Combined Authority (£2m), the Blyth Town Deal (£2m), Innovate UK (£1.3m) and ORE Catapult (£1m).

Cllr Glen Sanderson, leader of Northumberland County Council, said: "This is another great day for Northumberland and the wider region, showcasing the cutting-edge innovation that the north east is famous for.

"Blyth is cementing its reputation as an international centre of renewable energy and advanced manufacturing growth, and this fantastic new facility is bringing new jobs and new opportunities to develop skills and is another step in the renaissance of the town."

Dave Wilkes, director, Innovation Ecosystem at Innovate UK, added: “For 12 years, Innovate UK has supported the ORE Catapult in its mission to ensure that innovative UK businesses are at the heart of global offshore renewable energy supply chains, as a vital part of the UK’s journey to net zero. The investment in this new facility demonstrates the importance of the North East of England as a centre of excellence in this field of technology.”