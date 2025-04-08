Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Northern Powergrid has launched Northern Powergrid Connect, a platform that will give its customers a new method to share their feedback.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new online community allows customers to easily give their thoughts, suggestions and concerns directly to Northern Powergrid.

Key features include user-friendly navigation, varied feedback options, including polls, surveys and discussion groups, and the opportunity to connect with other customers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When customers join the platform, they are automatically entered into a monthly prize draw with a chance to win one of five £30 Amazon vouchers.

Northern Powergrid has launched Northern Powergrid Connect.

“We believe that listening to our customers is crucial for improving our services,” said Siobhan Barton, head of sustainability and regional engagement at Northern Powergrid.

“This new platform will enable us to engage more effectively with our community and ensure that their voices are heard.”

You can join the Northern Powergrid Connect online community at https://northernpowergrid.explainonline.co.uk

By launching Northern Powergrid Connect, Northern Powergrid aims to use feedback to enhance the customer experience and foster a stronger connection with communities.