New Northern Powergrid Connect method for customers to share feedback

By Andrew Coulson
Published 8th Apr 2025, 12:49 BST
Northern Powergrid has launched Northern Powergrid Connect, a platform that will give its customers a new method to share their feedback.

The new online community allows customers to easily give their thoughts, suggestions and concerns directly to Northern Powergrid.

Key features include user-friendly navigation, varied feedback options, including polls, surveys and discussion groups, and the opportunity to connect with other customers.

When customers join the platform, they are automatically entered into a monthly prize draw with a chance to win one of five £30 Amazon vouchers.

Northern Powergrid has launched Northern Powergrid Connect.
“We believe that listening to our customers is crucial for improving our services,” said Siobhan Barton, head of sustainability and regional engagement at Northern Powergrid.

“This new platform will enable us to engage more effectively with our community and ensure that their voices are heard.”

You can join the Northern Powergrid Connect online community at https://northernpowergrid.explainonline.co.uk

By launching Northern Powergrid Connect, Northern Powergrid aims to use feedback to enhance the customer experience and foster a stronger connection with communities.

