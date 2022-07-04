New Morpeth branch of Toolstation opens

Members of the Morpeth Toolstation team.

Seven new jobs have been created and the team will be able to offer advice to customers about any aspect of DIY.

The company’s multi-channel service means customers can purchase products from the new summer catalogue via the branch directly, at toolstation.com through its click and collect service, or through the Toolstation app.

In the new store, customers will have access to more than 500 new products, brands and the firm says there will be offers on high-quality brands such as DeWalt, Makita and Stanley.

The branch has been opened on Coopies Lane Industrial Estate.

Trade account customers can also benefit from a five per cent discount available on every purchased product – with no minimum spend.