Car wash customers are set to enjoy a ‘cinematic’ experience at a new venture in Ashington.

Moonbeam Car Wash opens its second site next to KFC on Morpeth Road this weekend.

Rafay Adil, who launched his first car wash in Hull last year, said: “I believe this venture will change the landscape of UK car washing.

"We are excited to be opening our second site in Ashington and then rolling out more across the country.”

Moonbeam Car Wash is coming to Ashington.

His own experience of ‘run-down’ service station car washes and hand washes was the inspiration behind his decision to invest in a revolutionary system from the US.

“It’s a brushless (touchless) car wash, which avoids the harsh brushes of a petrol station style automatic bay,” says Rafay.

He says it brings to the market a “cinematic, experience-based offering” with triple-coloured snow foam and an LED light display in a state-of-the-art facility.