New Moonbeam car wash offering 'cinematic' experience set to open in Ashington
Moonbeam Car Wash opens its second site next to KFC on Morpeth Road this weekend.
Rafay Adil, who launched his first car wash in Hull last year, said: “I believe this venture will change the landscape of UK car washing.
"We are excited to be opening our second site in Ashington and then rolling out more across the country.”
His own experience of ‘run-down’ service station car washes and hand washes was the inspiration behind his decision to invest in a revolutionary system from the US.
“It’s a brushless (touchless) car wash, which avoids the harsh brushes of a petrol station style automatic bay,” says Rafay.
He says it brings to the market a “cinematic, experience-based offering” with triple-coloured snow foam and an LED light display in a state-of-the-art facility.
Contactless, app-based payments mean you don’t even have to roll your window down.