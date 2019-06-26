New micropub in Amble set to open its doors to customers
A new micropub is set to open its doors in Amble.
The Cock & Bull will open for business on Friday, June 28, at 4pm.
The micropub is housed in the former tourist information centre (TIC) on Queen Street, by the Town Square.
The premises has been out of action since June 2017, with the county council looking to find another user.
Plans to transform the TIC into a shop were given the go-ahead by Northumberland County Council last October, but just days later, applicant Jake Castleman lodged a scheme for a micropub in the premises, for which he has signed a 15-year lease.
Jake, an experienced pub manager, said: “The Cock & Bull has been a project in my head for a few years now.
“I want to create a real community hub, a place where you could enjoy a quality pint from a local brewery, relax with friends over a bottle of wine and cheeseboard and meet new people.
“The name idea came from managing a pub that had a local who would come in pretty much every day at 10pm.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
“He'd always come in and share a bit of a cock-and- bull story, sometimes it would be the same story, but ever so slightly adapted, depending on who he was telling it to!”
He promises the pub will have some interesting events, with gin and cheese tastings, meet the brewer nights and even some art related evenings.
He hopes The Cock & Bull will bring something fresh to Amble which will complement the quality dining scene for which the town is developing a fantastic reputation.
The ales would mainly be supplied by Amble's Credence Brewing and Rigg & Furrow, from Acklington, while the cheeses would come from the likes of Elsdon, Blagdon and Redesdale.
Takeaway beer will also be on offer, while the micropub will also operate as a coffee shop. The public toilets are to remain operational.
When planning permission was granted, it was noted external alterations, such as changes to the public-toilet provision, would be subject to a further application.
Pub opening hours: Mon-Fri, 4pm-11pm; Sat, noon-11pm; Sun, noon-10pm.