New market trader incentive scheme launched across Northumberland

A new financial incentive scheme has been launched to encourage would-be traders to take a stall at one of the Northumberland's markets.

Under the Northumberland County Council scheme, new traders are being offered up to ten weeks rent free on their market stall, followed by ten weeks rent at half price.

The incentive is intended to offer a low cost way for budding entrepreneurs to enter into market trading and test their products, without incurring high costs.

Lapsed traders who last traded more than eight months previously are also eligible for the discount.

The scheme is being launched during Love Your Local Market fortnight which runs until May 31 and is a national campaign which celebrates the importance of markets in our communities.

Coun Glen Sanderson, cabinet member with responsibility for local services said: “We are always working to keep the county’s markets popular and vibrant and we have introduced the New Trader Scheme to encourage new stallholders to come along and give market trading a try.

“Running a market stall can be a simple and flexible way to start and run your own retail business. There are no big overheads and it can also fit around other work commitments too, so it is ideal if you have a part time job.”

Jemma Gillespie from Blyth runs a Once upon a Tier and sells a wide range of home baked , decorated cakes. Jemma started up in business as a market trader two years ago and was so successful she went on to open up a shop.

She said: “I started trading initially on the Quayside in Newcastle and then at Blyth, Ashington and Morpeth Markets. Over an 18 month period my business grew rapidly to the point I needed a bigger base from which to bake from.

"I now run a shop in Wallsend where I sell cakes and shakes and I bake all my produce here. I’m now back trading at Blyth Market too, so I have the best of both worlds.

"I really enjoy the market trading. It gives me the opportunity to meet people and advertise and promote my business through word of month. I also enjoy the flexibility it gives me and the camaraderie between the other traders. We all sell a range of different products so we aren’t competing against each other, in fact, it is quite the opposite as we always try and support each other."

Those who are interested should contact the county council’s market manager Neil Brown for more information on neil.brown@northumberland.gov.uk or 07909 688174.

You can find out more on the council's website at www.northumberland.gov.uk/market-traders