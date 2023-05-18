News you can trust since 1854
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Police issue full statement after Harry & Meghan ‘paparazzi car chase’
Harry & Meghan taxi driver breaks silence after car chase
Boy, 4, found dead in flat being treated as a murder
S Club 7 singer’s cause of death confirmed
BT to axe 40 percent of its workforce by 2030
Student who lost a leg after ‘sports injury’ dies of cancer aged 19

New managing partners take the helm at George F White

Property consultancy George F White has announced Sally Hart and Richard Garland as joint managing partners as the business enters the next stage of its evolution.

By Ian Smith
Published 18th May 2023, 14:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th May 2023, 14:01 BST

The pair have come together to strategically lead the firm’s ambitious vision for continued growth.

Sally, who took the role of managing director last year, will focus on business strategy and operations, as well as leading the property management and agency teams.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Richard, who has been promoted from partner, will focus on business development and high-level strategic client work.

George F White's Richard Garland, Sally Hart and Robyn Peat.George F White's Richard Garland, Sally Hart and Robyn Peat.
George F White's Richard Garland, Sally Hart and Robyn Peat.
Most Popular

Former managing partner Robyn Peat has taken the role of chairman and will remain on the firm’s executive board as well as continuing to work with clients.

The business celebrated its biggest year of growth to date, following its merger with Johnson Tucker LLP. Turnover is up by 10 per cent and staff headcount grew by 17.5 per cent to over 100 team members.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The firm has offices in Alnwick, Berwick and Hexham.

Related topics:AlnwickBerwick