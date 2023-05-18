The pair have come together to strategically lead the firm’s ambitious vision for continued growth.

Sally, who took the role of managing director last year, will focus on business strategy and operations, as well as leading the property management and agency teams.

Richard, who has been promoted from partner, will focus on business development and high-level strategic client work.

George F White's Richard Garland, Sally Hart and Robyn Peat.

Former managing partner Robyn Peat has taken the role of chairman and will remain on the firm’s executive board as well as continuing to work with clients.

The business celebrated its biggest year of growth to date, following its merger with Johnson Tucker LLP. Turnover is up by 10 per cent and staff headcount grew by 17.5 per cent to over 100 team members.

