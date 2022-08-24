New management team at popular store in Morpeth

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sandersons Department Store has appointed a new management team for its Morpeth store.

Afsaneh Hassanzadeh from Woolsington will head up the 13-strong Sandersons Department Store team as manager.

She will be supported by Erica Malpass from Morpeth as assistant store manager.

They have more than 17 years of retail experience between them and have worked with top brands including Hugo Boss, Tommy Hilfiger, Juicy Couture and Levi's at Newcastle’s department store Fenwick.

Afsaneh said: “Erica and I are thrilled to be a part of the Sandersons team and we can’t wait to build on the store’s success and take it forward to the next level.”

The department store opened in 2020 and it has brought a range of ladieswear brands to Morpeth including FRNCH, Pennyblack, Holland Cooper, Levi’s, Barbour, Barbour International, Grace & Mila and Whistles.

It also has a menswear collection including Jacob Cohen, Derek Rose, Levi's, Gran Sasso, specialist knitwear from Italy, and Armani.

Alongside the clothing offer, Sandersons boasts an exclusive range of luxury fragrances stocking Atkinsons, House of Oud, Chanel, Parfums de Marley, Initio, Montale, Robert Piguet and Marc-Antoine Barrois.

E-Commerce Director for Sandersons, Fran O’Connell, said: “We are delighted to have appointed two fantastic managers to head up our Morpeth team, who both have a wealth of retail experience.

“We have some lovely new brands joining us in the coming months and exciting announcements will be made soon on our fragrance offer.”