A waste timber business has acquired new machinery to help its growth.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

James Cookson set up Northumberland Logs to add value to waste timber from fallen trees on Meldon Park Estate, near Hartburn, Morpeth.

The company prides itself on being sustainable, sourcing all its wood from across Britain, with 90% coming from Northumberland.

Due to its exponential growth, James contacted Northumberland Small Business Service (NSBS) to see how the free support programme could help.

James Cookson, owner of Northumberland Logs. Picture: RJM Photography

He said: "We couldn’t have done this without the capital grant funding; it’s been absolutely crucial to the progression of the business. We want to develop further and believe there’s room for growth, which has now become possible thanks to the grant from NSBS."

The business, which now holds over 1,500 tonnes of timber at any given time, needed support to facilitate growth and improve efficiency. The capital grant has allowed Northumberland Logs to purchase new machinery, helping to further the business's expansion.

It has also recently installed solar panels.

NSBS is delivered by Northumberland County Council. The project is partially funded by the North East Combined Authority and the UK Government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund and the Rural England Prosperity Fund, with the North East Combined Authority as the lead authority.

In addition, the NSBS offers assistance to farm enterprises looking to diversify and to individuals aiming to start a business.

Eligible businesses can still access a £2 million Rural Capital Grant Investment Fund, which supports rural businesses with clear growth plans by providing capital investment to expand production capacity or diversify into new markets or products.

Programme manager Lucy Evermore said, "It has been a pleasure working with Northumberland Logs to deliver the machinery required for their growth. The team looks forward to hearing more about the continued success of Northumberland Logs in the years to come."

The UK Shared Prosperity Fund aims to improve pride in place and increase life chances across the UK investing in communities and place, supporting local business, and people and skills.

For more information, please visit Northumberland Small Business Service or contact the team at [email protected].