The new landlord of an Alnwick pub and hotel has revealed plans to offer more entertainment.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

After speaking with locals, The Plough’s new manager Jay Stone, is keen to bring an array of new entertainment nights, from themed DJ nights to pub quizzes, to the venue.

Jay said: “We're aware that Alnwick doesn't have a massive amount of entertainment happening, so we're going to be doing things like bingo nights, quiz nights, comedy nights and sport talk nights. Just a massive push on entertainment really.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jay is aiming to keep the entertainment going on a consistent weekly basis and assures it won’t be fixated on one particular age group. It will cater for all with DJs playing music from the 80s and 90s, 2000s and up in every sort of genre.

Jay Stone, new landlord at The Plough in Alnwick.

"There's no niche. Everybody's welcome and I want everyone to feel welcome,” Jay added.

Initially, quiz nights will likely be on a Tuesday, live music will be on Thursdays and Saturdays and a DJ will be trialled on Fridays.

People’s needs will also be catered to with the reopening of the event space, to be used for birthday and Christmas parties, weddings, engagement parties and wakes. There is also going to be an investment in new pool tables and dart lanes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"At the minute there's not been really anything put on in here at all and the locals I've spoken to have basically all said there's not a massive entertainment offering in Alnwick,” said Jay. “So, the idea is for us to become the destination for entertainment. That's what I ideally want.”

In preparation for the new year, a ‘refresh’ will see the whole venue get a new lick of paint and tidy up, and to kick off 2024 locals can anticipate a DJ and live music night for New Year’s Eve.

If that’s not enticing enough, the pub is also offering some favourable food deals like 50 percent off main courses if you book from Monday to Friday, 5pm until 9pm, until the end of January, as well as a new Rapido Menu which offers two courses for £16.95 or three courses for £19.95.