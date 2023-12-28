New landlord at The Plough in Alnwick promises to offer more entertainment
and live on Freeview channel 276
After speaking with locals, The Plough’s new manager Jay Stone, is keen to bring an array of new entertainment nights, from themed DJ nights to pub quizzes, to the venue.
Jay said: “We're aware that Alnwick doesn't have a massive amount of entertainment happening, so we're going to be doing things like bingo nights, quiz nights, comedy nights and sport talk nights. Just a massive push on entertainment really.”
Jay is aiming to keep the entertainment going on a consistent weekly basis and assures it won’t be fixated on one particular age group. It will cater for all with DJs playing music from the 80s and 90s, 2000s and up in every sort of genre.
"There's no niche. Everybody's welcome and I want everyone to feel welcome,” Jay added.
Initially, quiz nights will likely be on a Tuesday, live music will be on Thursdays and Saturdays and a DJ will be trialled on Fridays.
People’s needs will also be catered to with the reopening of the event space, to be used for birthday and Christmas parties, weddings, engagement parties and wakes. There is also going to be an investment in new pool tables and dart lanes.
"At the minute there's not been really anything put on in here at all and the locals I've spoken to have basically all said there's not a massive entertainment offering in Alnwick,” said Jay. “So, the idea is for us to become the destination for entertainment. That's what I ideally want.”
In preparation for the new year, a ‘refresh’ will see the whole venue get a new lick of paint and tidy up, and to kick off 2024 locals can anticipate a DJ and live music night for New Year’s Eve.
If that’s not enticing enough, the pub is also offering some favourable food deals like 50 percent off main courses if you book from Monday to Friday, 5pm until 9pm, until the end of January, as well as a new Rapido Menu which offers two courses for £16.95 or three courses for £19.95.
To book, ring 01665 602395 or visit their website.