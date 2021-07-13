New kit for North of Tyne Mountain Rescue Team thanks to partnership with Helly Hansen

North of Tyne Mountain Rescue Team test out their new Helly Hansen kit in the Ingram Valley.

In support of its life-saving work, Helly Hansen has developed a bespoke best-in-class Mountain Rescue Responder kit with the aim of protecting the volunteers against the UK’s unique temperate weather conditions and varied landscapes.

In addition, Helly Hansen will be working with the team and its volunteers to educate outdoor enthusiasts on mountain safety.

Helena Sansum, team secretary at North of Tyne MRT, said, "We're really excited about the partnership with Helly Hansen, having experienced the quality of the kit when testing the Mountain range. Our volunteers operate in all conditions and having the right kit means they can focus on the job in hand - helping those in need."

Piers Barnes, Helly Hansen UK & Ireland general manager, said: “Helly Hansen has a tremendous amount of respect for mountain rescue teams and their volunteers. We are proud to be part of that.”