New investment video showcases why Northumberland is open for business

A new video which showcases the impressive and exceptional investment opportunities across Northumberland has been launched at the UKREiiF conference in Leeds.

The ‘Invest in Northumberland’ video brings to life the wide range of investment opportunities available across the county, building on the recent successes of investments by Blackstone QTS into a new £10bn Data Centre Campus and JDR Cables’ £130m new advanced cable manufacturing facility, alongside securing Investment Zone status to support further growth and investment into the county.

The video showcases the desirable investment opportunities for businesses not only in the UK but globally, highlighting Northumberland’s thriving sectors, strategic development sites with access to clean power and unique quality of life on offer.

The initiative is part of Business Northumberland, the new business support service at Northumberland County Council to highlight investment opportunities for sectors such as renewable energy and offshore wind as well as advanced manufacturing, pharmaceuticals and life sciences, food and drink and the digital sector.

From large-scale land development opportunities such Northumberland Energy Park, West Hartford Business Park, Ashwood Business Park and Lynefield Park to vibrant town centre regeneration schemes, the video shows what a desirable location Northumberland is to live, work and stay.

Simon Neilson, executive director for Place and Regeneration at Northumberland County Council, said: “Northumberland is a land of great opportunities. With our strategic location, sector strengths and ambitious investment plans, Northumberland offers a unique proposition to forward-thinking investors.

"This new video helps us tell that story in a powerful and accessible way – demonstrating why Northumberland is not just a great place to live, but a smart place to invest.”

The engaging video content has been developed to be clear and accessible for both domestic and international audiences. It forms a core part of Invest Northumberland’s commitment to challenging and evolving its messaging through insight-driven communications, updated literature, and compelling visual storytelling.

To view the new video and explore investment opportunities across Northumberland, please visit: www.investnorthumberland.co.uk/invest

Northumberland County Council is part the North East England delegation which will see the North East Mayor and all seven local authorities join forces at UKREiiF, with a unified approach to promoting investment opportunities across every part of the region.