A new business hub that will propel North East companies onto the global stage and attract vital investment to the region has officially opened its doors.

The 10,200 sq ft International Space Station (ISS) Airview is the newest addition to AirView Park near Newcastle Airport.

Regional business figure Ammar Mirza CBE is behind the ISS which aims to help regional SMEs scale-up and take advantage of global trade and export opportunities in key markets, including South Asia, Turkey and the Middle East.

The ISS offers businesses flexible workspaces, including scaleup co-working space, office suites and conference facilities, and can accommodate over 150 desk spaces.

Mark Hunt, chief financial officer at Newcastle Airport, Ammar Mirza and Mike Clark, director of Tynexe Commercial Limited.

Ammar Mirza CBE said: “It’s incredibly exciting to see our plan for the UK’s first dedicated International Trade Hub come to life, in partnership with strategic allies.

“Providing a physical platform that’s underpinned by the three key enablers of growth - innovation, investment, and internationalisation.

“ISS Airview will offer a launch pad to help scaleups grow globally, and a soft landing for inward investment, ultimately showcasing the significant strengths and assets from across our North East.”

Mike Clark, director of Tynexe Commercial Limited, said: “ISS Airview is a prime example of how strategic investment, backed by regional devolution, is driving economic growth and creating new opportunities for businesses in the North East.

“Under the North East Mayoral Combined Authority, we have a renewed focus on enhancing infrastructure, attracting investment, and supporting businesses to expand into global markets.

“Developments like this reinforce our region’s position as a dynamic hub for innovation and enterprise, strengthening our economy and creating high quality jobs for the future.”

Mark Hunt, chief financial officer at Newcastle Airport, said: "The opening of ISS Airview marks a significant milestone for the North East’s business community.

“This state-of-the-art facility will provide local businesses with the resources and connections needed to engage with global markets, helping to attract more investment, drive innovation and create new jobs throughout the region."

ISS Airview is the latest addition to Airview Park, joining national homebuilder Bellway plc, architects Sadler Brown and wellbeing solution provider ART Health Solutions.

The next phase of development at the business park is to secure planning permission for 11 bespoke offices, with building work set to begin later this year.