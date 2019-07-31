New Indian takeaway planned in Wooler
Plans have been lodged for a new Indian takeaway in Wooler.
By Ian Smith
Wednesday, 31 July, 2019, 15:50
A change of use application for a property at 79 High Street, currently a shop unit, has been submitted to Northumberland County Council.
The applicant is Mehraj Musabbir from Fenham in Newcastle.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
Proposed opening hours are from 4pm to 11pm daily.
He has indicated that if permission is granted, an application for a flue will be made later.