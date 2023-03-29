Ida Homes has finished building 13 new properties on the Priest Moor development, on 1.8 acres of land north of Horsley Place.

Eleven of the homes were built for private sale while two of the properties were made available under a Discounted Market Value scheme, which provides low-cost home ownership through a link with the local authority.

The mix of homes at Priest Moor, which was brought under the Ida Homes brand when the Morpeth-based company launched in November 2022, features a range of three, four and five-bedroom properties.

One of the new homes at Priest Moor, Christon Bank.

As part of the planning agreement for Priest Moor, the developers contributed £17,600 towards secondary education in the area.

Tom Bell, construction director at Ida Homes, said: “Priest Moor is one of the first developments brought under the Ida Homes brand to be completed and exemplifies the high-quality and exclusive nature of the homes we are bringing to Northumberland.

"This is a stunning collection of homes. The house types are bespoke to the development and the properties vary in appearance to create an attractive street scene.

“Each house at Priest Moor has been beautifully finished with top quality fixtures and fittings throughout, featuring the high specification that comes as standard with Ida Homes.

There are 13 new houses in the development by Ida Homes.

“Christon Bank is a popular village and this development has given more people the opportunity to own a home in this wonderful rural Northumberland setting.

“Our ethos, as a prestige housebuilder, is to is to deliver homes of exceptional quality in some of Northumberland’s finest locations and we believe we have achieved that at Priest Moor.”

Ida Homes, which is named after Ida of Bernicia, the first known ruler of the kingdom which later merged to form Northumbria, was formed by Charlie Maling-Dunn, Tom Bell and Jerry Ellis. The founders had worked together on independent developments before formalising their partnership as Ida Homes.

The company is now building 18 new apartments at King Edward’s Place on land in Cottingwood Lane in Morpeth.