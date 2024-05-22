New hoodies for Alnwick Town Juniors thanks to sponsor Elizabeth Humphreys Homes
Alnwick Town Juniors U15 girls team have been presented with hoodies sponsored by a local estate agent.
Elizabeth Humphreys has sold properties for many years but recently set up her own company.
A new website is under construction but the majority of her properties can be viewed on Rightmove, Zoopla, Prime Location and On the Market.
Alnwick Town Juniors chairman Louise Baston Jones said: “Thank you to Elizabeth Humphreys Homes for their support and generosity in sponsoring the girls. We wish her all the best for her new venture.”
Elizabeth is also the main sponsor of Swarland and Newton on the Moor Show taking place on August 31.
