New Homes in Morpeth Move a Step Closer

Local housebuilder Persimmon has been given permission to deliver the new homes on land to the west of the existing Lancaster Park estate subject to Persimmon completing a deal for the site.

Outline planning persimmon was granted by Northumberland County Council in 2016.

If Persimmon does complete its acquisition of the land, a mix of new homes would be provided ranging from bungalows through to 4 and 5-bedroom properties.

CGI image of the development

30% of the new homes would be transferred to a housing association or registered provider of social housing.

Residents would benefit from public areas of green space across the development and will also have easy access to a new countryside park being developed on land to the south.

As part of the agreement with the local authority, Persimmon would contribute £200,000 to local education provision as well as an annual bus subsidy to help pay for a new local bus service.

Plans for a new nearby service station, hotel and offices were approved by the Planning Inspectorate last year.

Richard Cook Land Director of Persimmon North East said: “We’re pleased to have been granted planning approval so we can continue to progress these exciting plans.