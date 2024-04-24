New Homes in Morpeth Move a Step Closer

The Planning Inspectorate has granted permission for a possible 150 new homes in Morpeth.
By Sean EamesContributor
Published 24th Apr 2024, 12:36 BST
Local housebuilder Persimmon has been given permission to deliver the new homes on land to the west of the existing Lancaster Park estate subject to Persimmon completing a deal for the site.

Outline planning persimmon was granted by Northumberland County Council in 2016.

If Persimmon does complete its acquisition of the land, a mix of new homes would be provided ranging from bungalows through to 4 and 5-bedroom properties.

CGI image of the developmentCGI image of the development
CGI image of the development

30% of the new homes would be transferred to a housing association or registered provider of social housing.

Residents would benefit from public areas of green space across the development and will also have easy access to a new countryside park being developed on land to the south.

As part of the agreement with the local authority, Persimmon would contribute £200,000 to local education provision as well as an annual bus subsidy to help pay for a new local bus service.

Plans for a new nearby service station, hotel and offices were approved by the Planning Inspectorate last year.

Richard Cook Land Director of Persimmon North East said: “We’re pleased to have been granted planning approval so we can continue to progress these exciting plans.

“We’re working to secure the land needed for the development and hope to be able to provide an update in due course.”

