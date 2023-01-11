Talentheads founder and director Sam Spoors has brought her team of nine to a first-floor space within Austin House at Sanderson Arcade.

The talent and resourcing consultancy aims to double its employment numbers within the next three years.

Talentheads was started three years ago from Sam’s own home. She quickly needed an office space and the team’s initial location in Morpeth town centre was a third-floor base at Watson House in Oldgate for just over a year.

Sam said: “What makes us stand out is our collaborative, partnership and long-term approach to acquiring talent, which is based on current and future talent pools required by the business we support.

“Our approach has always seen great results, leading to our organisation becoming part of the company’s trusted brand. We are constantly listening to the market to understand how businesses can grow and sourcing the right talent to help them do that.”

Members of the team are now looking ahead to expanding their services into development and skills, allowing businesses to access upskilling training sessions so they are empowered to carry out their own recruitment.

Sam added: “Many people are now looking for employment within a company which matches their personal values. In some cases, they have relocated to be closer to family or wish to work flexibly to carry out childcare or support elderly relatives.

“People know their worth and are no longer chasing a salary, which is why the foundation work we do with organisations to create their offering to new and existing talent is so important."

Talentheads is also looking forward to working with the Arcade team on their community events – having already given back to the local and regional area in supporting charities such as Alzheimer’s Research and Poverty Hurts, as well as being the main sponsor for Morpeth Town Ladies Football Club.

Lottie Thompson, centre manager for Sanderson Arcade, said: “We are delighted to see another Morpeth business grow their business here at the Arcade.

“We wish Sam and the team every success with their plans.”

