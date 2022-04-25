In total, the store will employ 60 team members, including some staff and management who will be transferring from local stores.
The 17,674sq ft store – which opened on April 23 – offers shoppers a range of products, including homewares, health and beauty essentials, sweets, snacks and drinks, plus fresh and frozen food.
It will also be donating £2,000 to a local charity, Heart of the Hirst, a community hub of volunteers aiming to improve the town’s infrastructure.
Glenn Raynor, the new Ashington store manager, said: “The team have been working hard to ensure that everything is ready for opening day — we would love to make this store the best in the business.
“Ashington will be a great location for us and we’re proud to be able to offer local people top-branded goods at exceptionally low prices.”
For more information on the ranges available, visit www.homebargains.co.uk.