Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pete and Michele Moralee have been running Breamish Valley Cottages for 29 years.

Now, as they begin to wind down, they are handing over the business to their son and daughter in law, Peter and Kim, who are already putting their own stamp on the place.

A recent addition is The Bosk, a restaurant, wine bar, B&B and wedding venue.

Peter and Kim Moralee.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With new head chef Bill and chef Matt at the helm, offering evening meals Wednesday to Saturday and brunch on a Sunday, they also cater for private events and parties.

Despite the take over, Pete and Michele are far from retiring as they are busy working on their next project: designing and building three new round houses which will be bookable through Breamish Valley Cottages and have access to all the facilities on site.