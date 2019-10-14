New general manager appointed at Northumberland boutique hotel
A recently refurbished hotel on the Northumberland coast has appointed a new group general manager.
Neil Slade will manage the popular boutique hotel, bar, kitchen and terrace along with a beautiful collection of holiday cottages.
After many years working in the south west of England, Neil has decided to pursue a new challenge in the the region where he was raised.
Neil’s impressive career in the industry has seen him at the helm of some of Cornwall’s premier hotels; including, The Greenbank, The Penmorvah Manor and the five-star Headland Hotel and Spa.
Most recently, he enjoyed a stint at the Signature Bannatyne Hotel in County Durham.
Seen as a bit of a trouble shooter historically, Neil made the decision to go to a venue that has secured such early success since opening just four months ago.
He explained: “Coming to Northumberland was so important to me, not just for my family but to reconnect with the north of England and it’s great to be part of the successful team at Beadnell.
“I am very excited to join the team and to experience the beauty of the north.
“I am also keen to promote the hotel and restaurant as a real destination for patrons to enjoy, whatever their reason for visiting.”
Neil does not only work as a hospitality manager; he has also volunteered for many organisations over the years including the UK Scout Association where he continues to serve as a Trustee.
David Wilson, MD of Henson Property, Northumberland, the owner of the 18-bedroom Beadnell Towers and the cottage collection said: “Neil is a fantastic addition to the Beadnell Towers team.
“His expertise in hotel management gained over his lengthy career will be a real asset. We welcome him on board and look forward to seeing his passion for the region and for hospitality take the Beadnell Towers to even greater success.”
Beadnell Towers was an 18-month project in the making, at a cost of £3million.
Neil added: “Beadnell Towers is the perfect staycation retreat in Northumberland and I am really enjoying working with the team here.”