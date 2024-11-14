New full-fibre £21m broadband network covers two thirds of North Tyneside
The company has spent more than £21 million locally so far to build a new Full Fibre network in and around Benton, Killingworth, North Shields, Wallsend and Whitley Bay, with Dudley and Wideopen set to follow.
The upgrade aims to help local companies thrive online and equip the community with the tools needed for the digital future.
It is believed thousands of residents have yet to upgrade, with only around one in three adopting the service where it’s available, lagging behind the UK average of 35 per cent.
Robert Thorburn, Openreach Partnership Manager for Northeast, said: “This is a fantastic milestone to reach but there’s more to do.
“Our investment across North Tyneside continues with Dudley and Wideopen already announced for future build.
“We’re also keen to make sure we can upgrade the thousands of homes across the area at risk missing out on the benefits of full fibre broadband due to outstanding “wayleaves” that are blocking work in many apartment buildings and flats.”
Robert goes on to explain: “We’re determined to deliver a great service which helps communities to thrive and supports people to work from home easily, keep in touch with their loved ones and build connections and opportunities.
“People need to contact, and place orders through, their broadband service provider to take advantage.”
For more information visit: https://www.openreach.com/fibre-broadband/fttp-providers
