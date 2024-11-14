Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

More than two thirds of homes and businesses on the Openreach network in North Tyneside can now order some of the fastest broadband in Europe thanks to a multi-million pound investment.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The company has spent more than £21 million locally so far to build a new Full Fibre network in and around Benton, Killingworth, North Shields, Wallsend and Whitley Bay, with Dudley and Wideopen set to follow.

The upgrade aims to help local companies thrive online and equip the community with the tools needed for the digital future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is believed thousands of residents have yet to upgrade, with only around one in three adopting the service where it’s available, lagging behind the UK average of 35 per cent.

Full Fibre connection now available across North Tyneside.

Robert Thorburn, Openreach Partnership Manager for Northeast, said: “This is a fantastic milestone to reach but there’s more to do.

“Our investment across North Tyneside continues with Dudley and Wideopen already announced for future build.

“We’re also keen to make sure we can upgrade the thousands of homes across the area at risk missing out on the benefits of full fibre broadband due to outstanding “wayleaves” that are blocking work in many apartment buildings and flats.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Robert goes on to explain: “We’re determined to deliver a great service which helps communities to thrive and supports people to work from home easily, keep in touch with their loved ones and build connections and opportunities.

“People need to contact, and place orders through, their broadband service provider to take advantage.”

For more information visit: https://www.openreach.com/fibre-broadband/fttp-providers