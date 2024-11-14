New full-fibre £21m broadband network covers two thirds of North Tyneside

By Hannah Fitzhugh
Published 14th Nov 2024, 13:33 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
More than two thirds of homes and businesses on the Openreach network in North Tyneside can now order some of the fastest broadband in Europe thanks to a multi-million pound investment.

The company has spent more than £21 million locally so far to build a new Full Fibre network in and around Benton, Killingworth, North Shields, Wallsend and Whitley Bay, with Dudley and Wideopen set to follow.

The upgrade aims to help local companies thrive online and equip the community with the tools needed for the digital future.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It is believed thousands of residents have yet to upgrade, with only around one in three adopting the service where it’s available, lagging behind the UK average of 35 per cent.

Full Fibre connection now available across North Tyneside.Full Fibre connection now available across North Tyneside.
Full Fibre connection now available across North Tyneside.

Robert Thorburn, Openreach Partnership Manager for Northeast, said: “This is a fantastic milestone to reach but there’s more to do.

“Our investment across North Tyneside continues with Dudley and Wideopen already announced for future build.

“We’re also keen to make sure we can upgrade the thousands of homes across the area at risk missing out on the benefits of full fibre broadband due to outstanding “wayleaves” that are blocking work in many apartment buildings and flats.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Robert goes on to explain: “We’re determined to deliver a great service which helps communities to thrive and supports people to work from home easily, keep in touch with their loved ones and build connections and opportunities.

People need to contact, and place orders through, their broadband service provider to take advantage.”

For more information visit: https://www.openreach.com/fibre-broadband/fttp-providers

Related topics:OpenreachNorth TynesideEuropePeople

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice