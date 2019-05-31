New flour from Heatherslaw Mill

A new seed-blend flour has been added to the range of wholegrain, traditionally-made flours at Heatherslaw Mill.

Mill manager Dave Harris-Jones has blended wholegrain wheat flour with a generous percentage of sunflower, sesame and golden linseeds to make a product ideal for pastry and bread-making.

He said: “I really enjoy developing new flours – watch this space as I hope to add another to the range very soon.”

The combination of the flour and seeds results in an interesting texture and taste as well as providing extra vitamins and minerals in your bread.

Heatherslaw Cornmill now offers seven different flours – wholegrain wheat, wholegrain spelt, rye, self-raising, strong white, malt and seed-blend.

The flours are available from Heatherslaw Gift Shop or mail order via the Mill website, and a selection are also sold in local stockists including The Green Shop in Berwick, Cornhill Village Shop and the Lavender Tearooms at Etal.