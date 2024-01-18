A fitness and well-being business is taking on two new instructors and moving to a larger space within The Exchange 1856 to double capacity, due to huge demand for its classes.

Emily of Bodhi Pilates on one of the Reformer machines.

Located on the top floor of the venue in North Shields, Bodhi Pilates opened this October offering regular sessions as well as Reformer Pilates – one of the world’s hottest new fitness trends.

Reformer Pilates takes all the benefits of Pilates and raises them to another level by incorporating a Reformer machine, a platform which uses spring resistance and a sliding bed to build strength and tone muscle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As well as Reformer Pilates classes, Bodhi Pilates runs traditional Pilates classes and personal training sessions. These have proved so popular that the company is now taking on new instructors and will soon move into a new studio at The Exchange 1856 to double its capacity.

This will allow the company to offer classes seven-days-a-week and accommodate twice as many people.

It is the first business venture for Bodhi founder Emily, who is on a mission to build a community with fitness and well-being at its heart.

Emily’s aim when starting Bodhi Pilates was to bring people together to have fun, make friends and nurture and strengthen the body.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “As a Pilates instructor in Whitley Bay, my classes went from zero to sold out within just five months and clients were constantly asking me for more. I realised it was time to take the next step and set-up my business in a dedicated space, so opened at The Exchange 1856 in October.

“I can’t believe how well things are going – my classes are consistently full and there are already huge waiting lists. That’s why I made the decision to expand and I’m taking on two new instructors and moving into a bigger studio. This means I can double the number of classes on offer, expand these to seven-days-a-week and accommodate twice as many people in the space.

“Working with The Exchange 1856 has been fantastic – the team here is incredibly supportive and have helped to grow and shape my business. Thanks to them I’ve been able to bring my Bodhi Pilates dream alive and it’s going from strength to strength.”