New fishing industry training course to be held in Amble
A new training course for anyone considering a career in the fishing industry is taking place in Amble next month.
Anglo Scottish Seafish Training ran an Introduction To Commercial Fishing course from its base at Amble Marina last year, with 90% of candidates securing positions aboard fishing vessels.
The new three week course starts on Wednesday, February 15 and covers basic seamanship and all the mandatory courses like sea survival, fire fighting, first aid and basic health and safety. The course is free, saving about £630 in cost to achieve the above certificates.
The course is open to school pupils wanting to make fishing a possible career and anyone wanting to possibly change their existing career or are unemployed.
The course was designed to help fill the problem with a shortage of crews aboard UK fishing vessels
To book in for the course please ring course organiser Dennis Osborne on 07702042551.