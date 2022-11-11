The session in Berwick Town Hall attracted 55 attendees from a range of businesses in the area.

Everyone had time to socialise and network with other business representatives.

Chamber chairman Stephen Scott, who welcomed attendees to the event, said: “Businesses have so many common needs and share many common challenges.

“I am delighted by the positive attitude and the great ideas that were discussed. Our plan is to assess all of the ideas captured and, where practical, turn them into a plan that would form the basis of the Chamber’s priorities going forward.”

Facilitated group sessions were held to identify the problems and issues affecting business in Berwick, potential solutions, and what the town’s business community can do to reduce those problems.

Carol Bruce and Robert Frost from Allan Brothers attended the event and Carol said: “We thought this was a great starting point – local businesses coming together sharing their issues/concerns, as well as ideas and suggestions on how to improve things and, in turn, helping our town.

“We were able to meet all types of business owners – large and small – and to see people joining together to improve our town was inspiring.”

Roland Wallis, a partner at ROJO Antiques Gallery, added: “The event showed how many common themes there are in the aspirations of business owners and asking us what we would like to see happen brought about a great sense of optimism.